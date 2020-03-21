(Video) ‘We stand together’ – LFC share clip of epic YNWA as UK clamps down on COVID-19

The Prime Minister announced last night that pubs, restaurants, cafes, cinemas and gyms in the UK will be closed as of today – and will remain shut until it’s safe.

Delivery services and shops are still permitted to keep calm and carry on, but these new measures have been put in place to stop social gatherings and crucially slow down the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

MORE: (Video) Radio stations everywhere play ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in sign of solidarity amid COVID-19 pandemic

A few hours before the announcement, Liverpool FC shared an epic video of fans singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ at Anfield. It’s spine-tingling stuff, and we hope supporters of other clubs will also be able to enjoy the message.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):