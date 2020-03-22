Ian Wright laughably ranks Wes Morgan ahead of Steven Gerrard in list of greatest PL captains

In a staggeringly bizarre move, Ian Wright has ranked former Leicester City captain Wes Morgan ahead of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in the list of greatest Premier League captains.

Speaking on Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker asked the former Arsenal man and Alan Shearer if they’d put Morgan ahead of Gerrard.

“[Wes Morgan won the title] with a Leicester side no one expected. The fact is Steven Gerrard nearly did it. He nearly led Liverpool to it,” Wright said in response (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

“But Morgan with the team he had and the way Leicester did it. It’s a miracle. It’s the miracle of the Premier League, with journeymen and people we didn’t know.”

Mind you Shearer was having none of it – the Newcastle legend leaned over to take a look at Wright’s cup and asked “what’s he drinking?!”

Obviously, we’re with Shearer on this one. What Morgan – and Leicester as a whole – achieved was unexpected, but one astronomical season cannot compare to over a decade of world-class performances as captain.

Gerrard almost single-handedly won us the Champions League trophy in 2005 and moment of pure genius gave us a chance to win the FA Cup two years later.

The Scouser showed us loyalty that you would be hard pressed to find today, not to mention his world-class ability, and to put Morgan ahead of him is utterly maddening.