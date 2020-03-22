“I’ve made Liverpool my English team” – Maradona absolutely loves the Reds & Jurgen Klopp

Football icon Diego Maradona has spoken of his admiration of Liverpool – and cited our famous comeback against AC Milan in the Champions League as a defining turning point for him.

The Argentina legend is an eccentric character and has said that the Reds proved miracles are possible in football. “[They] proved that miracles really do exist,” he’s quoted as saying by the Star.

“I’ve now made Liverpool my English team. They showed that football is the most beautiful sport of all. The Liverpool supporters didn’t let me go to sleep the night before, there were ten of them to every three Milan supporters.

“They showed their unconditional support at half-time when they were losing 3-0 and still they didn’t stop singing.”

The way we flipped the game around on the Italians turned heads all over Europe. At 3-0 down at half-time, everyone would have written us off, it’s maddening to think we won the game from there.

Football is a way of life in South America, much as it is in the North of England, so it’s no big surprise to me that Diego has resonated with the Reds so much.

The backing of a footballing figure the stature of El Pibe de Oro cannot be overstated – he was welcomed warmly by fans at Anfield in 2010 when Liverpool were up against Lille in the Europa League.

Maradona also had some kind words for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp too as he said the German is a progressive manager. “I love what he conveys, the type that gives me confidence. Before at Dortmund and now in the Premier League. Klopp is always going forward,” he said.