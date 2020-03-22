Liverpool ‘consider triggering’ 6’6″ Schalke defender’s release clause

Liverpool are reportedly considering making a move for young Finnish-German centre-half Malick Thiaw’s this summer.

The 6’6″ defender only has one year left on his current deal at Schalke and Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen on bringing him to Anfield.

It would only take £7million to prize him from the Bundesliga outfit because of a clause in his contract – and it’s this aspect that reportedly has the boss ‘considering triggering’ it.

That’s according to the Mirror who claim the Reds are already on the lookout for the next generation of superstars. We’ve already got Sepp van den Berg and Ki Jana Hoever in the ranks, but adding Thiaw to the mix definitely would be a positive step.

The Daily Mail report that the youngster has already drawn comparisons to Liverpool centre-half Joel Matip, for his commanding performances and giant frame.

Thiaw still hasn’t decided where he will play his senior international football, but the 18-year-old is eligible to play for Germany, Finland and Senegal.

We’re sorted – if he goes for Germany – Klopp will have a chat, if he opts for Senegal – Sadio Mane will talk to him, and if he chooses Finland – agent Sami Hyypia will have a word!