Liverpool join queue for Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz to Anfield in the next transfer window. The Serie A giants have come upon hard times, as reported by Reuters, and may be forced to sell some of their star players.

The Reds are said to be after some reinforcements in midfield this summer, with Dejan Lovren set to leave the club, and the Star claim Ruiz is being eyed up.

The same report says Real Madrid are also interested in the Napoli star, while Barcelona are said to be keeping an eye on the situation.

Even though their finances aren’t perfect at the moment, it would take a bid of around £75million for Napoli to consider moving on a player who is considered one of the finest midfielders in Serie A.

Ruiz is capable of playing in a defensive or attacking role in the middle of the park, and this versatility is likely one of the reasons Jurgen Klopp’s head had supposedly been turned.

It remains to be seen if the Reds’ interest in the Napoli star is legit, but with our midfield being perhaps the most competitive area of our team, it’s not daft to entertain rumours like this.