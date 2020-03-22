Liverpool tipped for a ‘big summer’ in the transfer window by reliable journalist

Liverpool have been tipped for a ‘big summer’ when the transfer window opens as the Reds are in a strong financial position, following success on and off the field.

That’s according to Evening Standard reporter David Lynch who thinks Jurgen Klopp will look to strengthen areas of his squad that are likely to weaken.

Taking one look at the current squad, that makes a lot of sense – we’ve got a lot of quality – we’re the reigning Champions of Europe and almost certain Premier League winners.

It’s hard to improve that – but, like with any team, we are likely to lose players on the fringes and see our ageing players drop off in form.

Lynch claims ‘the signs are good’ for Timo Werner becoming a Liverpool player before the end of the year, but does clarify that nobody – not even Klopp – can confirm it’ll definitely come off.

When the Reds were scouting Nabil Fekir a couple of years ago, the Standard journo suggests the Frenchman’s teammate Houssem Aouar caught the eye, but throws doubt on any move – suggesting it’d come too soon for him.

Kai Havertz and Jadon Sancho were also mentioned, but Lynch doesn’t think Michael Edwards would be willing to splash ludicrous amounts of money on any player.