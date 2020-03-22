Pedro Chirivella to follow Adam Lallana & Nathaniel Clyne out Anfield exit this summer – report

Young Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella is set for the exit door at Anfield at the end of his current contract, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Echo report that former Southampton duo Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are also to leave this club this summer in a similar fashion.

The trio won’t by any means be three of the bigger names moving around in the next transfer window, but their spots in the squad will need to be filled up.

With respect to Lallana and Clyne, it’ll be especially disappointing to see 22-year-old Chirivella leave this summer after a breakthrough season for the Spaniard in the Cup competitions.

On Lallana – as reported by Football Insider, Liverpool have an option to extend his contract by a further 12 months, but it seems that won’t be happening now.

The England international has recently been used in a holding midfield role as he hopes to show his versatility to Klopp – you’d expect he’s taken a leaf from James Milner on that one – but it hasn’t worked out thus far.

Clyne and Lallana won’t go down as legends at the club, but they’ve given us their best years and will be remembered fondly by the fans.