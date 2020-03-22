(Video) Fan recreates iconic Liverpool chant using just their phone’s keypad

The United Kingdom is on a partial lock-down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and football fans are taking it upon themselves to find entertainment.

The Premier League remains suspended until April 30 at the absolute (unlikely) earliest, but an ingenious Liverpool supporter has recreated our iconic ‘Allez Allez Allez’ chant – borrowed from other European clubs – on their phone.

And I don’t mean they’ve used an app, they’ve literally managed to ‘play’ the song using just the keypad on their mobile!

Take a watch of the video below: