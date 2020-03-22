(Video) Firmino shows off slick skill moves while in self-isolation

Football around the world has been brought to a halt because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and players of the beautiful game have been a lot more active on social media.

From James Milner sharpening pencils, Harvey Elliott doing keepie-ups with some toilet roll and now Bobby Firmino juggling a ball while sat down, it’s all happening.

The Brazilian shared the clip over the weekend, and his close control will be sure to impress Liverpool fans craving any football content they can find.

Take a watch of the video below: