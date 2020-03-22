(Video) Mumford & Sons singer releases cover of YNWA for charity

Marcus Mumford, the lead singer of folk rock band Mumford & Sons, has released a cover of Liverpool FC’s iconic anthem ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

With all profits going to the Grenfell Foundation and Warchild UK, Marcus explained in the song’s YouTube description that this version of YNWA may end up being in Jason Sudeikis’ unreleased TV show ‘Ted Lasso’.

But there has been a decision to release the song now, considering what’s going on in the United Kingdom – and beyond – at the moment, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Take a listen of the song below (via Mumford & Sons):