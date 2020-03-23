Alexander-Arnold says Minamino ‘the fastest learner’ when it comes to English he’s ever seen

Takumi Minamino will be fluent in English very soon, it seems.

According to Trent Alexander-Arnold the Japanese playmaker struggles to understand his Scouse accent, but is picking up the language faster than any other foreign player he’s ever experienced.

“I’d probably say Takumi [Minamino] (struggles with it most),” the defender told GQ, cited in the Echo.

“He didn’t speak a lot of English when he first came, but he is probably the fastest learner I’ve ever seen for someone learning a language.”

Minamino already speaks Japanese and German, so it’s good to see he’ll have a third language in his locker!

Perhaps he’s ramping up the learning process while at home isolated.

We’re not sure if Minamino has a permanent residence yet or if he’s still in a hotel since his winter move – but we hope he’s doing alright.

It must be a strange feeling for him having moved to a new country on his own, and now not able to do the job he arrived for.

So far, his chances have only be fleeting, but once this season is allowed to get back underway, hopefully we’ll secure the title quickly and can ease the no.18 then with the remaining fixtures.