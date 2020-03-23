Ferdinand thinks Evra much better than Robertson: ‘Quicker, stronger… Between the boxes, better as well’

Rio Ferdinand has claimed his former Manchester United team-mate Patrice Evra was a better player at his peak than Andy Robertson, Liverpool’s Scot who is widely regarded as the best left-back on the planet right now.

‘I’ve got to go with Evra, Evra is a better player,’ Ferdinand told the Mail.

‘He’s quicker, stronger. In between the boxes Evra is better as well, can play and move, gets in behind people.

‘He didn’t have as many assists as someone like Robertson, but he scored more.

‘He was a better one versus one defender, but Robertson is top drawer, don’t get me wrong.’

Evra was a top defender, but we’re actually not sure he ever offered anywhere near the creativity down United’s left that Robbo does for us.

Still, Rio was always going to back his former team-mate in fairness, so there’s no point getting worried about such statements, especially considering Evra was one of the best in the business during his heyday.

Robbo is now one of every single Liverpool players in isolation – keeping fit at home and away from Melwood – which is closed for the foreseeable.

The Premier League campaign is on hold, and like everyone else, he’s just waiting for normality to resume.