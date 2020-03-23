Keita and Wijnaldum’s Liverpool futures explained by David Lynch

Liverpool have no plans to offload either Naby Keita or Gini Wijnaldum when the transfer window opens – and are unlikely to bring in another central midfielder unless there is an unexpected exit.

The main priority is extending Gini’s deal, which currently expires in 2021 – theoretically the end of next season (although we don’t know what implications COVID-19 will have going forward).

This is according to respected journalist David Lynch.

Lynch told the Evening Standard: “Klopp is desperate to get Gini Wijnaldum tied down to a new contract and talks are ongoing on that front, while his faith in Naby Keita remains unshaken despite the succession of minor injuries that have slowed his progress. If anything changes on those fronts then perhaps Soumare is someone the Reds will consider, otherwise, I believe Klopp is rightly happy with his options in that area.”

The Soumare he refers to is Boukary, who plays for Lille, but it doesn’t sound as like there’s actual knowledge on our interest in fairness.

As well as Gini and Keita, we have the world-class Fabinho, captain Jordan Henderson, fit again Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and the evergreen James Milner – so we can understand if the club doesn’t choose to replace the departing Adam Lallana – especially with Curtis Jones coming through the ranks.

Our priority as a club is obviously just starting football again – and wrapping up the title. Once that’s done, we can hypothesise about potential incomings. But again, it isn’t broken, so there isn’t too much fixing to do.