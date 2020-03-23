Rooney begrudgingly accepts Liverpool ‘deserve’ title: ‘Can you imagine waiting 30 years and having it taken away?’

Wayne Rooney, formerly of Everton twice and Manchester United, is naturally an enemy of Liverpool!

But even the Englishman, currently at Derby, accepts that this season should be played to a conclusion when it is safe to do so.

“Liverpool will win the Premier League,” he told The Times. “Now, as you can imagine, I have Everton fans phoning me up saying: ‘The season has to be cancelled!’

“And, of course, as an Evertonian and someone who played for Manchester United for 13 years, there’s a bit in me that thinks that would be good…

“But no, Liverpool have been fantastic. They have put so much work in. They deserve this title. Can you imagine waiting 30 years and then having it taken away like this? The right decision [to try and complete the season] has been made.”

The current Premier League guidelines suggest the competition can return from April 30 onwards, but the way COVID-19 is spreading at an incrementally large rate, it looks very unlikely football will be back on the cards then.

When it does eventually happen, it looks like the games will be played behind closed doors, which is a travesty considering how long we’ve waited – but we can understand the bigger picture in this regard.

For now, the priority is staying inside and helping quell the spread of coronavirus – because until that happens – football is off the cards.

Be safe, stay inside and let’s get through this together!