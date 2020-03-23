Trent admits he’s ‘Not where he needs to be’ in very exciting interview

Trent Alexander-Arnold is already the best right-back on the planet, but he doesn’t think he’s reached anywhere near his potential yet.

This season, the 21-year-old became the first defender in Premier League history to register double figure assists in more than one campaign – which considering his age – is absolutely incredible.

“I don’t think I ever knew that I’d be a really good footballer. I wouldn’t think now that I’m a really good footballer,” said Alexander-Arnold to GQ magazine.

“I’d say I haven’t reached full potential at all. I’m not where I need to be and where I can be. So there’s no point putting a label on it, in my mind. I still have a lot of improvement to do.

“Growing up, there were always indications of it, but, for me, it was just about playing every game. I wanted to win every game. It was never me thinking, “I’m put on the planet and I have to be a footballer,” it was more just every day going to train and wanting to win and wanting to be as competitive as possible.”

Many say Trent has defensive improvements to make, but we actually think this is a fairly tired stereotype based on some mistakes a few years back – and consider him totally fine in this regard.

Going forward of course, he’s completely unparalleled in terms of right-backs – a term which almost undermines his ability!

What’s great is that Trent will be with us for years to come and hopefully his entire career.

On the other side, we have Andy Robertson, who many consider to be the best left-back in the business. Considering Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez play in between them, with Alisson between the sticks, our backline is the greatest on the planet.