(Video) Evan Ndicka’s best bits, as Sky Sports confirm Liverpool want 20-year-old

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been watching Frankfurt centre-back Evan Ndicka this season and would be keen on acquiring him permanently, claim Sky Sports.

There is obviously confusion about the transfer window right now and when it will open due to the season being curtailed by COVID-19 – but at some point it’ll activate and the Reds will be looking to strengthen.

In the clips below, you’ll see a very strong, physical centre-back with a sweet left-foot.

Ndicka wins long balls, 50:50s and passes the ball excellently. We like what we see, although it’s fair to say anyone can look good in a YouTube compilation!

Still, in these times of boredom, we’ll watch as many as we can get our hands on!