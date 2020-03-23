(Video) Malick Thiaw’s best bits, as LFC consider bargain £7m release-clause for towering defender

Liverpool were yesterday linked with Malick Thiaw in the Daily Mail, with the publication claiming Liverpool are very keen on activating the 18-year-old’s £7m release-clause in order to bring him in in place of Dejan Lovren, likely to depart at the end of this season.

We hadn’t seen much of Thiaw, but you can definitely see why he’s been rated as the next Joel Matip when watching his highlight package below.

The German, who also has Finish and Senegalese nationality, is tall and rangy like Matip, and likes dribbling out from the back – much like our third choice, Champions League winning centre-back.

For £7m, it could be a bargain, especially when we’re looking to raise around three times that for Lovren’s exit.