Werner to Liverpool could be off due to COVID-19; Rb Leipzig say transfer market could change forever

The transfer market as we know it could be affected forever, reckons Rb Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche.

“We can’t say how the transfer market will develop. We are starring into a very foggy crystal ball. We don’t know how our resources will be and what options other clubs might have,” Krosche told Sport1.

“England has similar problems like us. To bank on clocks running differently there just because they have investors is wrong,” he said.

“Investors also have economic constraints. The crisis does not only hit our branch but has a worldwide impact. Today, we are not able to gauge if the current numbers [transfer fees] are sustainable in six months from now.”

ESPN reckon that Timo Werner’s potential switch to Anfield could now be off, with it very unlikely any side will agree a whopping transfer package in these uncertain times.

After all, at the time of writing, we’re hoping for football to return in the summer but in reality have no idea if it will even be possible.

Werner has an affordable release-clause, but it needs to be activated at some point in April – and this will likely be at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in England – anyway.

Will Liverpool look to bring in a player for £50m+ before we even know if this season will be completed?

It sounds mightily unlikely to us. But all we can do is follow guidelines and hope the country returns to normal at the quickest opportunity.