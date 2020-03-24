Chelsea have been offered Coutinho, but his agent suggests he won’t go – report

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian is on loan at Bayern Munich, but the Bavarians aren’t likely to make his move from Barcelona permanent.

That’s according to the Star who claim that an inconsistent season now further disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic won’t be able to convince the Bundseliga giants to splash the cash.

But, according to comments made by the Brazilian’s own agent last summer, Barcelona are wasting their time offering Phil to rival clubs of Liverpool, such as the Londoners.

Contrary to what we may think, Coutinho has warm feelings towards the Reds. “Manchester United is a great club, I have players there and I have all the respect for them, but as far as Philippe goes it would be an extremely difficult to a near-impossible move.” his agent told TalkSport last year amid rumours.

“I would be very difficult for Philippe to play for any of Liverpool’s rivals, because he has such a great affinity towards Liverpool. His time there was fantastic.

“Lucas Leiva is the same way. A lot of these guys who leave Liverpool remain Liverpool fans because of the fans and the passion they have. So it would be hard for him to go to a rival.”

The ‘Little Magician’ left Anfield in unfortunate circumstances in 2018, with reports going around that he was faking an injury to force through a move to Barcelona.

The La Liga giants are known for being aggressive in their recruitment process – if they decide they want a player, you can expect their legends to wax lyrical about said player in the news.

To be fair to the Brazilian, it’s expected that a lad growing up in a South American country would one day want to play for Barcelona or Real Madrid, given the amount of players from the region who have gone on to become heroes at either club,

The way he left us will always leave a bitter taste in the mouth, but it’s nice to hear he’d resist signing for one of our rivals – let’s hope that isn’t also a lie.