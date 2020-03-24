Marko Grujic unlikely to stay with Liverpool this summer – James Pearce

Marko Grujic has been tipped to leave Liverpool this summer, with The Athletic’s James Pearce saying it’s ‘difficult’ to see him staying beyond the next transfer window.

The Serbian has had a successful couple of season with Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin, and has seemingly progressed, but it’s not been enough to convince Jurgen Klopp.

Taking part in a Q&A as we await the restart of the Premier League season, Pearce was asked about the midfielder and sprinkled a healthy dose of doubt on his Anfield future.

With Liverpool reportedly getting ready to offload midfielder Adam Lallana, as he finds himself on the fringes of our plans, it’s a little surprising to hear Grujic is for the exit door.

MORE: (Video) Highlights of LFC-linked Fabian Ruiz suggests he’d steal a midfield spot at Anfield

Still only 23-years-old, the Serbian has a lot of desirable qualities and could offer Klopp another option in midfield next season. He has a dynamism about him that is often lacking in the middle of the park.

Grujic likely departing the club means midfielders like James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita – who don’t get to feature every week – are all probably going to stick around.