No, Liverpool won’t be wearing a Nike kit when they lift the Premier League title

The Premier League is suspended at the moment – our next fixture is supposed to be against Arsenal on the second of May, but it seems increasingly likely the season will be knocked back further.

If the season is pushed back beyond May, there were some reports that the Reds will done a Nike kit from June, but that now doesn’t seem to be the case.

According to the i newspaper, an agreement has been put in place for Liverpool to keep wearing the New Balance kits until the end of the season.

It will be one last hurrah for New Balance that they’d be the kit supplier when the Reds finally won the Premier League, after a 30 year drought in the domestic league.

To be honest, I prefer the idea of us being pictured with the crowned trophy in our current kit – it’s the shirt that we’ve worn all season and it should be the shirt that we celebrate in years to come.

UEFA, the European Club Association, European Leagues and FIFPRO Europe have signed a joint resolution on the principles of a contingency plan regarding the 2019-20 season so it is a case of ‘when’ not ‘if’ Jordan Henderson will lift the trophy.

The principles include details on the completion of national team and club competitions – including the Premier League, as well as the Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1.