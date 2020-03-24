(Photos) Massive Nike ‘leak’ shows Liverpool fans what they can expect

Almost all of Nike’s third kits for their major clubs next season have been ‘leaked’ online by Footy Headlines – all but Liverpool’s that is!

But the apparent ‘leak’ can help us imagine what the American manufacturer will serve up for us next season. FH are usually spot on when it comes to football kits so it’s safe to say we’re excited by their latest nuggets.

Earlier this month, we shared news that our third kit by Nike will be charcoal in colour with a bright orange-red trim. This report claims it’ll have a slight checkered pattern too.

There aren’t any photos of the kit to share, but Nike’s ‘leak’ allows us to use our imagination.

Take a look at the shirts below and the concept art: