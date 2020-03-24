Premier League players to revolt over plans to resume season amid COVID-19 fears – report

Players from the Premier League – and further down the football pyramid – don’t want to resume the season, even with fixtures being forced behind closed doors.

That’s according to the Mirror who claim that the suggestion was put forward by the Premier League and EFL as a strong possibility last week.

But players up and down the country aren’t keen on the idea, citing the following reasons why:

They fear for their own safety amid strict Government warnings over social distancing

It could put their own families in jeopardy if they then become infected

Extra strain would be placed on emergency services with ambulances, paramedics and security would be needed at a time when they are already being stretched to the limit

They do not want to play in empty stadiums with loyal fans being locked out

All football in England is now suspended until April 30, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the exact return date isn’t clear.

The same Mirror report claims the Premier League have mapped out plans to return playing as soon as the first week of May, as they’re under pressure from TV companies.

The players do appreciate that the leagues depend on TV money so, as the crisis deepens and if the lay-off goes beyond the summer, they will be put under even more pressure with some clubs struggling to survive.

The Post claim an Irish company are able to diagnose COVID-19 within 15 minutes – if correct, perhaps this could be utilised to make sure the players stay healthy?