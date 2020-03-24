Trent admits Gerrard influence in club allegiance

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold has admitted that he grew up supporting Celtic from afar. Of course he’s Red through and through, but the England man said he has a soft spot for the Bhoys in green.

Asked whether he has a favourite Scottish team, the full-back confirmed that he has since changed his allegiance from solely Celtic to somewhere on the Glaswegian fence.

This is because Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is the current boss of fierce rivals Rangers. “Growing up I was Celtic, but now, because of the connection [Gerrard managing Rangers], I’m probably neutral up there now,” Trent told GQ.

“But I’d say my favourite other team would be Barça. I feel as though they’ve got kind of the same values and beliefs as Liverpool.”

Trent isn’t alone in having a soft spot for Celtic – so many people born in Merseyside have Irish and Scottish heritage. Given the Hoops’ position on that spectrum, there are a lot of Reds and Blues who have a soft spot for Celtic.

When Gerrard was confirmed as the new Rangers manager, I can remember feeling conflicted over it. I’d always rooted for Celtic in the Old Firm, but supporting a team playing against Stevie felt wrong.

Like Trent, I’m somewhere in the middle now – but that is likely to change as soon as Gerrard moves on from the Scottish Premier League at some point in the future.