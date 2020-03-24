Van Dijk named superior to Vidic in 160,000 strong poll to ‘settle’ debate

The people have spoken! Virgil van Dijk is officially better than Nemanja Vidic … kind of. GOAL ran a poll on their Twitter account which asked to ‘settle’ the debate of who is superior.

It was a tight affair, but the Dutch captain edged it over the Manchester United great with 51% of the overall vote from a total of a little over 157,000 people.

Obviously a poll on social media isn’t going to ‘settle’ anything – Vidic was class in his day and van Dijk is currently in a world of his own, two of the finest central defenders to grace the Premier League.

It’s a bit like the old Steven Gerrard v. Paul Scholes debate – if you support the Reds you’ll say one, and if you’re a United fan you’ll say the other.

The big No.4 made the switch to Anfield from Southampton in 2018 and hasn’t looked back since, building an unreal defence with Brazil No.1 Alisson between the sticks.

The high flying Dutchman’s addition to the Liverpool squad has been better than anyone could have imagined, with us winning the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and (very likely) the Premier League title in two-and-a-half years.

Let’s save measuring these players against each other for when van Dijk retires!

