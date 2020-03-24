(Video) Giminez highlights prove LFC would be right to splash the cash on Uruguayan

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Atletico Madrid stalwart Jose Maria Giminez as an upgrade on Dejan Lovren.

This rumour comes from AS who claim that Jurgen Klopp is also interested in Alessandro Bastoni and Dayot Upamecano, but the Uruguayan has captured the imagination.

Giminez would be some upgrade on Lovren, mind you – he’d likely overtake Joe Gomez and Joel Matip in the pecking order to start next to Virgil van Dijk.

AS report that it would take a bid of around £100million to tempt Atleti – so we’re not sure if the Reds will be thinking too hard on this one – but his highlights reel certainly suggests he’s a top player.

Take a watch of the video below: