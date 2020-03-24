(Video) Highlights of LFC-linked Fabian Ruiz suggests he’d steal a midfield spot at Anfield

Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz to Anfield in the next transfer window. The Serie A giants have come upon hard times, as reported by Reuters, and may be forced to sell some of their star players.

Even though their finances aren’t perfect at the moment, it would take a bid of around £75million for the Italians to consider moving on a player who is considered one of the finest midfielders in Serie A.

Ruiz is capable of playing in a defensive or attacking role in the middle of the park, and this versatility is likely one of the reasons Jurgen Klopp’s head had supposedly been turned.

His highlights reel is very impressive – the Spaniard has a level of dynamism that we often lack in the middle of the park and would likely walk into our midfield.

Take a watch of the video below: