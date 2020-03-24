(Video) “I love Liverpool” – Sterling refuses to rule out potential Anfield return

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has sensationally claimed that he loves Liverpool and admits the club “did a lot” for him.

The England international said this during a live stream on Instagram.

Sterling was asked whether he would re-join for the Reds one day – he completely side-stepped the question and said that he has an undying love for his former club.

“Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool,” he said in the video (via the Daily Mail). “Don’t get it twisted, they are always in my heart. It’s a team that done a lot for me growing up so…”

The comments made by the City forward will surely not sit right with fans of either club, but at least he’s honest!

Take a watch of the video below: