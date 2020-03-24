(Video) NHS staff sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to each other amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a touching video shared online, NHS staff can be seen – and heard – singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to each other, as they continue to bravely fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom.
The lyrics of Liverpool’s famous anthem are perfect for the desperate situation we find ourselves in, fittingly talking about a ‘golden sky’ at the end of a ‘storm’.
It’s a reminder of what’s important now, Reds. Stay safe, stay inside, and do what you can to help the NHS (or your local health services).
Take a watch of the video below:
🙏 respect to those NHS Staff risking everything to look after us all.
YNWA pic.twitter.com/6oWsT4VbGO
— kul (@u2kc1) March 24, 2020
