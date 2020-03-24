(Video) NHS staff sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to each other amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a touching video shared online, NHS staff can be seen – and heard – singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ to each other, as they continue to bravely fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the United Kingdom.

The lyrics of Liverpool’s famous anthem are perfect for the desperate situation we find ourselves in, fittingly talking about a ‘golden sky’ at the end of a ‘storm’.

It’s a reminder of what’s important now, Reds. Stay safe, stay inside, and do what you can to help the NHS (or your local health services).

Take a watch of the video below: