“We don’t want you” – Many fans react as Sterling proclaims his undying love for LFC

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling has sensationally claimed that he loves Liverpool and admits the club “did a lot” for him, during a live stream on Instagram.

The England international was asked whether he would re-join for the Reds one day – he completely side-stepped the question and said that he has an undying love for his former club.

(Video) “I love Liverpool” – Sterling refuses to rule out potential Anfield return

Would I ever go back to Liverpool? To be honest with you I love Liverpool,” he said in the video (via the Daily Mail). “Don’t get it twisted, they are always in my heart. It’s a team that done a lot for me growing up so…

Sterling joined City in 2015 for £49million and has been almost-universally disliked by Liverpool fans since. It’s the manner in which he left the club that rubbed supporters up the wrong way though.

The forward joined us as a 15-year-old from QPR and worked his way through the ranks, before breaking into the first team at Anfield.

Ahead of his infamous transfer, the winger publicly confirmed he’d rejected a new contract from Liverpool and later asked to be left out of a pre-season tour.

As expected, supporters have taken to Twitter to react to Sterling’s latest quotes in which he proclaimed his “love” for the Reds. Take a look at some of the posts below:

