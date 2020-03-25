Echo claim Liverpool will be ‘very active’ in transfer market

The Echo have run with a story today claiming that Liverpool will be ‘very active’ in the market, but in truth, it doesn’t tell us anything we don’t already know.

Obviously, Adam Lallana will leave on the expiration of his contract and we’ll listen to offers for Marko Grujic and Harry Wilson – who let’s face it – are not going to make the first-team grade.

Paul Gorst doesn’t have any further information on potential targets, as the club keeps its cards very close to its chest now ever since the Virgil van Dijk debacle in 2017 – but Timo Werner’s name is mentioned as it seemingly always is.

At EOTK, we think a left-back is required to provide support for Andy Robertson – and maybe a young, talented centre-back to replace Dejan Lovren.

We’d then put all our eggs into the basket of the wing-forward, and although we’d pick Jadon Sancho in an ideal world, can understand Werner remains a cheaper, more attainable option.

Takumi Minamino signed in January and has yet to fulfil his potential, but we wouldn’t like to buy any other attacking midfielders so as to give the Japanese a proper chance.

The likes of Nathaniel Clyne, Loris Karius and sadly even Divock Origi (providing a new forward comes in) and probably surplus to requirements, in truth.