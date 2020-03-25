Liverpool among clubs to launch CAS bid to further dent Manchester City after UEFA ban

All of the top 10 Premier League clubs, bar Sheffield United and of course Manchester City, have lodged an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport that will stop City playing in Europe while their appeal for the two-year ban is processed.

This is according to a report in the Daily Mail, last night.

Back in February, UEFA announced their unprecedented punishment for City’s disobeying of Financial Fair Play regulations – which has seen them assemble the most expensive squad in the history of football via money funnelled into ‘sponsors’ who were actually just various arms of the club’s owners.

All the traditional Big Six have sent separate letters to CAS, with the Mail explaining they’d be outraged if City’s clear financial doping went unpunished.

‘The feeling is that enough is enough,’ a source told the Mail. ‘For too long, City have been able to get away with breaching the rules at the expense of at least one other club that has been unable to get into the Champions League.

‘The fear is that they will be able to delay any punishment and — should they win the appeal — get off scot-free, which would be outrageous.’

City have claimed zero wrongdoing, which is absurd, but you can expect their appeal to be a long and drawn out one – with the world’s best lawyers fighting their case.

We’re glad clubs are pushing to enforce their punishment, however. They cheated and now must pay for it.

For now though, we just want football back in any way, shape or form!