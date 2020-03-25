Liverpool better than Arsenal Invincible, says Arsenal legend who played with and against them

Emmanuel Petit says watching Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool over the past two seasons has been more impressive than the Arsenal Invincibles, who won the title in 2003/04 and celebrated so dramatically when we lost to Watford this term.

That side drew 12 matches in one campaign, however, and Liverpool are already close to their final points tally with nine games to play – so for us – we agree with Petit’s feelings.

After all, the Frenchman played against that Arsenal side for Chelsea at the backend of his career, and with many of that team (Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira etc.) before he left in 2001.

“I have huge respect for my old team-mates, but when I look at Liverpool, and what they have been doing for the past two years…” he told the Daily Mirror.

“People are looking at them now because last year they won a European trophy, but really they have been like this for the past two or three years.

“It’s amazing what they are doing – it is rare to see a team winning so many games and being so dominant against their opponents all the time.

“They were both great teams in history, but for me this Liverpool team have something special. It is hard to explain what I feel when I look at Liverpool, but I don’t remember thinking the same way when I was looking at the ‘Invincibles.’

“They have impressed me more than Arsenal’s ‘Invincibles.’ I am pretty sure Arsenal fans won’t be happy with that. But I have to be honest. When I look at this team, the motivation, the intensity, so many talented players. Something is different with them.”

Liverpool will likely set the all-time highest English division points record when the season eventually continues.

Right now, it’s suspended due to COVID-19, and unlikely to resume until the summer.

By then, we’ll have endured months of being cooped up in doors without football, so it’s going to be brilliant.

But everyone is aware that there is a long way until we can start celebrating again.