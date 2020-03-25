Liverpool plan to make £40m this summer with two smart deals

Liverpool will look to offload both Harry Wilson and Marko Grujic when the transfer window opens, whenever that may be…

Obviously, this season has to finish first, so we’ll likely see a change of format from regular windows due to COVID-19 curtailing the campaign – but there’ll still be on at some point.

We’re going to be losing Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne on free transfers, but will also look to make some cash, too…

James Pearce of the Athletic reckons we could fetch up to £40m for both the Welsh winger, currently on loan at Bournemouth, and the Serbian midfielder, spending the campaign in Germany.

“As for Grujic, I’ve always liked him as a player. He’s strong, he’s powerful and he’s dynamic. He’s also a very popular figure at Melwood,” he said.

“However, like Wilson, he wants to be somewhere where he’s going to play regularly. He’s not a kid anymore, he’s nearly 24. If LFC get a decent offer I can see them selling Grujic this summer. LFC could generate £40m I reckon from selling Wilson and Grujic.”

We actually think this price is below par, especially considering Wilson is only 23-years-old and has an impressive seven Premier League goals this term from the flank.

Grujic is also 23 and last year earned the attention of Atletico Madrid [Independent], so could be worth up to £30m on his own.

Other plays potentially up for sale include Dejan Lovren, Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi – so it could be a profitable summer for the Reds – even if we are bringing in some exciting new names as well.