Liverpool to resume team training next week… but via video link from players’ homes

Liverpool have come up with a novel idea of maintaining team spirit and togetherness during this time of isolation!

As you’ll know, the coronavirus has curtailed this season and Melwood is currently closed – meaning the Premier League title-winners to be are keeping fit on their own…

But according to the Star, the Reds will resume training as a group – doing physical exercise programmes together via video link.

This is a nice idea, but we only hope it doesn’t last too much longer and that eventually, we can complete this campaign.

There will be no football until April 30 at the earliest, but even that looks like an early estimation of when the teams will be back.

It sadly looks like playing the remaining games behind closed doors may be the only option, which means after 30 years, the supporters won’t be there to watch the trophy lift. Still, after this period of isolation, celebrating at home will still feel incredible!