(Video) Everton card in card shop malfunctions and it’s hilarious

Everyone needs a laugh right now, and this video that’s currently doing the rounds on Twitter definitely got us chuckling while stuck at home!

A Liverpool fan steps into a card-shop (before the lockdown, presumably!) to buy a card for his nephew…

The Red card sings You’ll Never Walk Alone as you open it, but there’s some kind of malfunction on the blue version – which sounds like its playing in reverse.

Perhaps it’s trying to go back to 1995?!

Either way, well worth a watch!