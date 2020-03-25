(Video) Everton card in card shop malfunctions and it’s hilarious

Everyone needs a laugh right now, and this video that’s currently doing the rounds on Twitter definitely got us chuckling while stuck at home!
A Liverpool fan steps into a card-shop (before the lockdown, presumably!) to buy a card for his nephew…
The Red card sings You’ll Never Walk Alone as you open it, but there’s some kind of malfunction on the blue version – which sounds like its playing in reverse.
Perhaps it’s trying to go back to 1995?!
Either way, well worth a watch!
🤣🤣🤣🤣 they can’t even have decent birthday cards… pic.twitter.com/jUe9O7pT8i
— Stew București (@stewer86) March 25, 2020
COMMENTS