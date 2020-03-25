(Video) Milner’s #isolationXI is the best social media post he’s ever done – which is saying something

James Milner is the gift that keeps on giving during these testing times!

Liverpool’s vice-captain has uploaded a video of his #isolationXI – which features a number of household items turned footballers.

Our favourites include Geoff Horsefield, Lewis Dunk and Titi Camara – and you can check it out in the video below.

Since Liverpool’s players were sent home from Melwood, Milner has rearranged his teabags, cut his grass with scissors and now this, all in the name of keeping us entertained from home. What a man!