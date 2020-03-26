Glen Murray says van Dijk treated him ‘like a 12-year-old child’ as Brighton man overtakes Troy Deeney in Virgil love-in

Troy Deeney has become infamous for his comments on Virgil van Dijk, declaring our centre-back the best on the planet on multiple occasions – even claiming the Dutchman smells good, too!

But it seems Brighton veteran Glenn Murray is now a rival in the battle of ‘Which Premier League striker rates van Dijk highest?’

The forward spoke in great detail about van Dijk’s brutish strength and how he manhandled him to the extent it felt personally disrespectful!

“I didn’t come across him this season, but last season it was Virgil van Dijk,” Murray told Sky Sports, when asked about his toughest opponent.

“I think he’s just a step above the rest and it has shown in Liverpool’s success since he has joined the club.

“What once was a little bit of an uneasy defence let’s say, I think he shored it up and is bringing the best out of those around him, especially both fullbacks and now Joe Gomez coming through. He is just a fantastic footballer.

“First and foremost, he is just a man mountain, isn’t he?! I mean he treated me like a 12-year-old boy. He just moves you out of the way. I think it’s his all-round game and his reading of the game. When you put somebody in defence and he makes those around him better, I think that’s the real test of a true great.”

Van Dijk is head and shoulders above any other central defender in world football right now.

And the fact he’s leading our backline is truly fantastic. Gomez has proven himself world-class too this term, and when they have Alisson behind them, we can be impenetrable at times.

Now though, there’s no attackers to face due to the COVID-19 pandemic – and the players – like the fans – are simply waiting patiently to hear what’s going to happen to this season.