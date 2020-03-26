Heskey makes Klopp prediction, but we think he’s misunderstood Jurgen’s ambitions

For us, Jurgen Klopp does not have Real Madrid and Barcelona in his sights – either in the short-term or the long-term.

The Spanish giants, and the instant-win pressure that comes with those jobs, doesn’t suit his temperament or the manner in which he likes to build a project.

What’s more, his biggest skill is communication – and he doesn’t speak Spanish – which would ultimately negate his ability.

So we’re not sure we agree with our much-loved former striker Emile Heskey, who says they’re ‘always an option’ for the German.

In fairness, Heskey does say he doesn’t see the boss leaving any time soon.

Heskey told GentingBet: “There is always an option that Klopp could leave to join a club like Real Madrid or Barcelona.

“But I don’t think that Klopp is finished with the project that he has started at Liverpool.

“They are moving into a new training facility, they are really getting to where they feel that they can be when it comes to being recognised as an international brand as a football club.

“Klopp has really put them on the map there. I think Klopp still feels like he has a lot to do. So, I don’t think the fans will be overly worried about Klopp leaving.”

Klopp’s new contract is proof he’ll be here for a good few years yet. Earlier this year he penned an extension that will keep him here until 2024 – which would make it nine years in charge in total.

That’ll be a terrific stint and one we hope we will eventually look back on in regards to our multiple titles – both domestically and in Europe!