Jadon Sancho ‘knows it would be difficult’ to break into LFC’s starting XI – report

Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho has been subject of reported interest from Liverpool, among a host of other clubs, as the England international glances at the exit door.

Manchester City, United and Chelsea are also said to be interested in the lightning quick winger, but the Reds will hope Jurgen Klopp’s connections at the German club will give them the upper hand.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who also claim that Sancho is good friends with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jordan Henderson and Rhian Brewster.

The Irish Mirror report today that United are ‘confident’ and cite Sancho’s own belief that it ‘would be difficult‘ to break up our established front three of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as a reason he may prefer Manchester.

To be fair, he’s not wrong – we’ve got the finest front three in the world and it would take someone very special to make Klopp re-think his offensive tactics.

The England international could cost potential suitors around £100m – and with Liverpool and United being two of the clubs interested, Dortmund will be sure to get what he’s worth.