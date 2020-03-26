LFC could secure outrageous Bosman of Ferran Torres, who has €100m release-clause – Report

A report in the admittedly not-always-reliable Corriere dello Sport suggests that Liverpool are one of the clubs keeping a very close eye on the excellent Ferran Torres.

The midfielders’s deal expires in 2020, meaning he’s available on a Bosman at the beginning of next year, with Torres currently showing no sign of extending terms.

The report says Torres has an €100m release-clause, but this will be void as soon as there is six months to run on his contract.

Torres is a winger, but not necessarily an inside-forward in the manner we use them. For Valencia, he plays on the right of a 4-4-2, and is renowned for his ability to maintain possession in tight spaces and interestingly, his aerial duels.

In all competitions this season, he’s registered six goals and six assists – which isn’t bad for a 20-year-old.

Whether our interest is genuine remains to be seen, but it’s pretty clear we’ll have various young talents from across Europe heavily scouted.

But who knows, perhaps we’ll have another F. Torres on the books at some point!