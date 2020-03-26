LFC ‘in contact’ with reps of Schalke defender – but face competition from PSG & Napoli

Liverpool are said to be ‘in contact’ with the representatives of young Schalke centre-half Malick Thiaw over a potential transfer this summer.

The 6’6″ defender only has one year left on his current deal with the Bundesliga club and Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on bringing him to Anfield.

That’s according to Arena Napoli who claim that the Reds, along with PSG, Napoli and Milan, are talking to his people over a move from Germany.

The Mirror claim it would only take £7million to pluck him from the Bundesliga outfit because of a clause in his contract – and it’s this aspect that reportedly has the boss ‘considering triggering’ it.

We’ve already got Sepp van den Berg and Ki Jana Hoever in the ranks, but adding Thiaw to the mix definitely would be a positive step.

The defender still hasn’t decided where he will play his senior international football, but the 18-year-old is eligible to play for Germany, Finland and Senegal.

We’re sorted. If he goes for Germany – Klopp will have a chat, if he opts for Senegal – Sadio Mane will talk to him, and if he chooses Finland – agent Sami Hyypia will have a word!