Liverpool ‘still most likely destination’ for Sancho – but ‘a BIG sale needs to happen’

Bundesliga journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft reckons that Jadon Sancho is closer to Liverpool than he is Manchester United – but that the only way the Englishman will sign at Anfield is if we offload one of the front-three.

The former Premier League striker tweeted the news today – suggesting that although we want him, we won’t be spending €130m on a player not automatically set to start in the first-team.

Re: Sancho Price: 130 million euro Man UTD working very hard to get him. Liverpool still most likely destination. But have to sell either Mane or Salah. New is that Dortmund see this stop of the season as a chance to keep him another season. — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) March 26, 2020

Liverpool won’t use 130 mill euro for a player who will be on the bench.

Sancho won’t go to a club where he won’t play a lot.

Remember: “Want and need” a player is a big difference

So a BIG sale needs to happen before a BIG buy at Liverpool https://t.co/uIrUeLueDx — Jan Aage Fjortoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 (@JanAageFjortoft) March 26, 2020

If Fjortoft is right, then Sancho won’t be signing for Liverpool. Both Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are entering their peaks and considering over the past two seasons they’ve helped us win the Champions League and the Premier League (when it resumes), it would be madness to sell – even if Barca or Real Madrid would provide us with a giant financial windfall.

We do not need to replace anybody in Liverpool’s first-team. That much has ben flatly proven by results. What we need to do is bolster our options from the bench, especially at left-back and wing-forward.

That’s not too big of an ask, but we consider Timo Werner the far more likely candidate for the offensive positions.