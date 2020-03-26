Liverpool to make over £120m from ELEVEN EXITS when transfer window opens

Liverpool are set to be very active in the transfer market, especially in terms of outgoings, come the end of this season.

A number of players will leave on a free, including Adam Lallana, Nathaniel Clyne, Pedro Chirivella and Andy Lonergan – but we consider there’s seven more that will earn us a transfer fee.

Marko Grujic – £25m

The midfielder is 24-years-old and is highly rated in Germany. Last summer, he draw the attention of Atletico Madrid. He’s not needed at Liverpool, but will surely make us a tidy profit.

Harry Wilson – £25m

Seven goals in the Premier League from the wing, aged 23, this term. There’ll be plenty of suitors in this country for his signature, and we think £25m is only a conservative estimate.

Xherdan Shaqiri – £25m

The Swiss is highly rated and has won the Champions League with three different clubs. If he can get fit, he’d be the best player for most teams outside of the top six, and we can see a West Ham or a Newcastle happy to spend £25m – which is Michael Edwards’ asking price – for the much-loved playmaker.

Dejan Lovren – £25m

Degsy is wanted by Arsenal, Spurs and various Serie A clubs – so although the centre-back is 30-years-old – we could push his asking price up. He’s definitely surplus to requirements with the Reds wanting to bring in a younger fourth choice.

Taiwo Awoniyi – £10m

The striker has never played for Liverpool, but has impressed in occasional spells on the continent, especially in Belgium. A 22-year-old striker will hopefully earn us up to £10m from a side in either Holland or Belgium, although we recognise this will represent a big ask!

Sheyi Ojo – £5m

Based on Ryan Kent going to Rangers for £7m, £5m for Ojo, who hasn’t set the world alight north of the border, seems fair. A Championship side could easily pay that.

Loris Karius – £5m

Karius is returning to Liverpool as Besiktas are not triggering his release-clause. £5m again seems fair for a player who could still do a job at a smaller club – probably towards the bottom of the Bundesliga.

In total, that makes £120m, so even if we cannot reach these asking prices, we still should hit £100m for player sales – which is exceptional considering none of these players necessarily improve or get in our first-team anymore.