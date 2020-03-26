Premier League being declared ‘null and void’ is ‘completely off the table’ – report

Some Liverpool fans – myself included – would have been worried by the news on March 24 that the Isthmian League would be made ‘null and void’.

It was announced by the Non-League Paper that steps three and four in English football would be terminated and positions currently held in the tables will count for nothing.

BREAKING:

Isthmian League: "Steps 3 and 4 have commenced the process to terminate the season. "The National League’s position is that they wish to be able to resume the 2019-20 season at some point. The feeder Leagues do not support this." Statement:https://t.co/ImEctIq6Zb — The Non-League Paper (@NonLeaguePaper) March 24, 2020

But we need not worry as this won’t be happening to the top-flight game. The Athletic’s David Ornstein claims the idea of making the Premier League ‘null and void’ is ‘completely off the table’.

As reported by the Telegraph, there are plans being weighed up which could see the current season resume in three months’ time on June 1 – and the 2020/21 campaign get underway in August.

UEFA’s cancellation of EURO 2020 affords its members the opportunity to play fixtures over the summer and end their domestic campaigns before the start of the 2020/21 professional season.

Last week it was confirmed that football in England will be postponed until April 30, extending the previous suspension by over three weeks, but authorities are committed to making sure competitions will be completed.

Simply put: the Premier League are prepared to extend the season beyond June, when it normally is required to be concluded, to buy itself some time to reschedule fixtures.