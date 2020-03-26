‘The complete footballer’ – Premier League veteran picks Gerrard over Lampard & Scholes

Mark Noble took part in a Q&A on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon and weighed in on the Steven Gerrard v Frank Lampard v Paul Scholes debate, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt life around the world and football looks to keep fans entertained.

The West Ham captain was actually asked two questions and his answers involved for the former Liverpool skipper. First, Noble was queried to name the better of the aforementioned trio.

He, obviously going with the correct answer, said Gerrard, before the Premier League’s official Twitter account asked who the best player he’s played against is.

Again Stevie was the answer and Noble described the England great as ‘the complete footballer’ as he put him ahead of both Lampard and Scholes.

Trust me when I say you only realise how good a player is when you play against them

All 3 were top top players in their own right but all round player

Stevie G was the complete footballer https://t.co/6ts2kXXO9M — West Ham United (@WestHam) March 25, 2020

We’re obviously a little one-sided when it comes to Gerrard, but it’s hard to not agree with the West Ham icon. Stevie was truly in a class of his own.

Lampard is fair competition for the former Liverpool man, but Scholes is often shoe-horned in by Manchester United fans – we don’t really think he was up to the standard.

A quality player in his own right, Scholes just wasn’t as good as Gerrard or Lampard. Further to that, our legendary No.8 was the more complete of the latter duo and the better player.