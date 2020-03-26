‘Things have gone quiet…’ Reds pursuit of Timo Werner has gone off the boil during pandemic

Rb Leipzig’s best chance of keeping hold of Timo Werner might be this horrible COVID-19 pandemic continuing until after the striker’s release-clause expires in April – which is looking increasingly likely…

According to Simon Hughes of the Athletic, discussions have not formalised and no deal with player or club has been met.

“At the end of February, everybody expected Liverpool to formalise their interest in Timo Werner around this time,” Hughes told The Red Agenda’ podcast. “But things have gone quiet with everything that is going on. The discussions remain at the informal stage.”

Werner is enjoying a brilliant season domestically, having plundered 27 goals before the coronavirus curtailed it.

For many Reds, he’s the first-choice to come in and provide support to the front-three, two of which will theoretically be absent at the AFCON next season (unless the football calendar changes dramatically).

He’s quick, versatile and lethal in the box – which are the traits that have made Sadio Mane and Mo Salah two of the best players on the planet under Jurgen Klopp’s tutelage.

In all honesty though, we’re not so worried about potential incomings right now – just about this season getting back under way (even behind closed doors) – so we can see Liverpool confirmed as champions.