(Video) Fabinho & wife Rebeca go head-to-head in backyard kick about

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho – like the rest of the squad – is stuck at home, as we wait for the normality to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.

James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have all been updating fans on social media with how they’ve kept themselves busy.

The Brazilian has now shared a video of him and his wife going head-to-head in a backyard kick about, and Fab only went and lost!

To be fair, Rebeca is also a footballers so it’s not too embarrassing.

Take a watch of the video below: