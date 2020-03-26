(Video) Fabinho & wife Rebeca go head-to-head in backyard kick about

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho – like the rest of the squad – is stuck at home, as we wait for the normality to resume amid the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe.
James Milner, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson have all been updating fans on social media with how they’ve kept themselves busy.
The Brazilian has now shared a video of him and his wife going head-to-head in a backyard kick about, and Fab only went and lost!
To be fair, Rebeca is also a footballers so it’s not too embarrassing.
Take a watch of the video below:
Se divertindo um pouco na quarentena e sendo derrotado pela @reebecatavares 🤦🏾♂ Ansioso pela revanche! 😂
Having a bit of fun in this quarantine and being defeated by Rebeca. 🤦🏾♂️ Looking forward the rematch 😂 pic.twitter.com/mjU3j1t2lG
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) March 26, 2020
