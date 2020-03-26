(Video) Klopp leads LFC squad in thanks to medical workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

All over the UK, people stepped outside at 8PM and let out a hearty applause for the NHS to show thanks for the efforts they’re putting in to help slow down the COVID-19 pandemic.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp took to Twitter to show his thanks for medical workers all around the world, in a video posted to the club’s official Twitter feed.

After the boss said his peace, all of the Reds’ senior players had a few words too. It’s really nice to see Klopp and LFC do something like this, even if it is just a few kind words.

Take a watch of the full video below (via LFC):