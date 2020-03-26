(Video) Liverpool’s Greatest Nearly Goals: Suarez’s volley v Arsenal, Van Dijk’s flick v Barca and more

Everyone knows that the best ‘What if’ goal in recent history was that Luis Suarez volley v Arsenal in 2013/14…

Perhaps not because of its importance, as we were destroying Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal already, but purely because of its majesty!

But in the video below, you’ll see plenty of other contenders that hit the post or bar and would have been iconic in their own right.

It’s crazy how many you forget, actually. Steven Gerrard’s Cruyff-turn volley, Fernando Torres’s outrageous turn v Real Madrid and Coutinho’s thunderbolt v Manchester United.

What a watch!